(Adds job cuts, outlook, analyst comment, stock price)
By Allison Lampert and Euan Rocha
MONTREAL/TORONTO Jan 21 Canadian Pacific Railway
, the unsolicited suitor of U.S. railroad Norfolk
Southern, reported lower-than-expected quarterly results
on Thursday as falling prices for commodities such as oil and
coal hurt freight volumes.
The No. 2 Canadian railroad, whose shares slid more than 3
percent, said it was pushing forward with plans to streamline
its operations further in the face of lower revenue and would
trim its workforce in 2016 by nearly 1,000 people, or about 7
percent.
"This is a story of recognizing up front the things that you
cannot control, which is the economy, and then doing something
about those that you can, like your operating performance,"
Chief Operating Officer Keith Creel said on a conference call.
The Calgary-based company is ahead of schedule in meeting
previously outlined operating ratio targets, Creel said.
Despite lower freight volumes, the company said it aimed to
push its operating costs as a percentage of revenue below 59
percent in 2016 from 60 percent in 2015. Years ago, it said it
planned to bring the ratio down to 65 percent by mid-2016.
CP announced a $28 billion offer for Norfolk Southern in
mid-November, saying a merger would enhance competition and
create new markets and options for customers across North
America.
However, Norfolk Southern has repeatedly rejected CP's
advances, saying the proposed terms were "grossly inadequate"
and that a deal would face substantial regulatory risks.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
CP's net income fell 29 percent to C$319 million, or C$2.08
per share, in the fourth quarter.
Excluding a hit from foreign exchange translation on its
U.S. dollar-denominated debt, the profit was C$2.72 per share,
below the analysts' average estimate of C$2.77, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$1.68 billion.
The company expects double-digit earnings growth in 2016
from last year's C$10.10 a share, excluding items.
In a note to clients on Thursday, RBC analyst Walter
Spracklin wrote that the company's results reflected the
"challenging volume environment" for railroads and that its
earnings outlook was consistent with expectations.
Shares of CP were down 3.5 percent at C$145 in afternoon
Toronto trading and down 2 percent at $102.04 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.4441 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Lisa Von Ahn)