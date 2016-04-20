* To buy back up to 6.91 million shares, or 5 percent of
float
* Raises dividend to C$0.50/share from C$0.35
* First-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimate
* CEO plans to retire in 2017, hand over reins to COO
(Adds CEO comments on co strategy, retirement, updates share
price move)
By Allison Lampert and John Tilak
MONTREAL/TORONTO April 20 Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd plans to pay out dividends and put its funds
toward share buybacks rather than building a cash hoard after
failing in a recent M&A quest, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"We're not going to sit on cash unless we have an idea of
what we're going to do with it," CEO Hunter Harrison told media
after the company's annual meeting in Toronto. "If we see an
opportunity that's realistic, that is maybe a year away and we
think we can make it happen, then we might start being not so
aggressive with dividends or buybacks and keep some of our
powder dry."
The comments from the veteran railroader, who plans to hand
over the reins at CP to his protégé Chief Operating Officer
Keith Creel next June, come barely a week after CP abandoned its
bid for U.S. rival Norfolk Southern Corp in the face of
political and customer concerns.
Earlier on Wednesday, Canada's No. 2 railroad reported
first-quarter results that topped expectations. It also outlined
plans to buy back up to 5 percent of its shares and boost its
dividend payout by 42 percent. Its shares fell slightly,
however, as analysts noted that the size of the buyback was
smaller than some investors may have anticipated.
Harrison, who returned from retirement to head the railroad
in 2012, said he plans to transition responsibilities to Creel
gradually over the next few months. He intends to stay on the
board after stepping down as CEO next year.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
CP's quarterly net income rose 69 percent to C$540 million,
or C$3.51 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31.
Excluding foreign exchange-related gains, CP's earnings of
C$2.50 per share beat analysts' average estimate of C$2.40,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This came despite a 4.4 percent revenue decline, as freight
volumes have been hit by a fall in prices of commodities
including oil and coal, weighing on revenue across the industry.
The operating ratio, a key efficiency measure, improved to
58.9 percent, lowest ever on an adjusted basis, as CP has been
reducing costs to offset the impact of the commodity rout.
The Calgary-based company said in January it aimed to push
operating costs as a percentage of revenue below 59 percent in
2016 from 60 percent in 2015.
CP shares closed down C$1.38 at C$188.57 in Toronto.
($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)