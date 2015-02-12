TORONTO Feb 12 A second union representing
workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has given notice
that it may go on strike just after midnight on Saturday.
Unifor, which has been in contract negotiations with CP Rail
and represents about 1,800 maintenance and safety workers at the
railway, said in a release that it gave notice late on
Wednesday.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents
engineers and conductors, gave notice on Tuesday that would
strike just after midnight on Saturday unless it reaches a
contract deal.
