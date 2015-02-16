(Removes duplicate paragraph)
By Amran Abocar and Nia Williams
TORONTO/CALGARY Feb 15 Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd began operating a reduced freight schedule run by
its managers on Sunday, after talks on a new contract broke down
and more than 3,000 train engineers and conductors walked off
the job.
Canada's No. 2 railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference failed to agree on terms including on scheduling and
rest time. The railway reached a deal with a second union,
Unifor, which represents safety and maintenance workers.
The strike will affect automakers, crude-by-rail and grain
shipments and port operators as goods face delays. Commuters in
Montreal will also feel the effects as CP operates some commuter
trains in Canada's second largest city. CP workers in the United
States, where the railway has a substantial network, are not on
strike.
Canada's Labour Minister Kellie Leitch, who intervened in
the talks on Friday to try to stave off the strike, said she was
"incredibly disappointed" that the union failed to reach an
agreement with the Calgary-based company, adding "the union
continually stifled progress."
"Our government will review all available options to end any
work-stoppage expediently, up to and including the introduction
of legislation in Parliament," Leitch said in a statement.
On her Twitter feed, Leitch said the strike would cost the
Canadian economy about C$205 million a week, tweeting: "Our
government will take swift action to protect our economy."
The Canadian government began laying the groundwork to
introduce back-to-work legislation last week, putting it on
Parliament's notice paper for Monday.
In recent years, the government has intervened, or
threatened to, in several major transportation-related labor
disputes including at CP, where it introduced legislation that
ended a nine-day strike in 2012.
Back-to-work legislation, if passed, could force the
employees back to work in days.
The union, which said it remains willing to negotiate an
acceptable settlement, had called CP's position "severe."
DELAYED SHIPMENTS
U.S. railroad CSX Corp said the strike "could result
in halted or delayed shipments to and from Canada" especially in
Buffalo and Detroit where CSX interchanges with CP.
Jarrett Zielinski, president and CEO of Torq Energy
Logistics Ltd, which operates crude-by-rail loading facilities
in Western Canada, said he expected the federal government to
step in and take action.
Torq's main terminal in Unity, Saskatchewan, is connected to
both CP and Canadian National Railway, Canada's largest
rail company, mitigating Torq's exposure. CN reached a deal with
the Teamsters on Saturday and is in talks with Unifor but does
not face a strike deadline.
Asked earlier about a potential CP strike, oil traders in
Calgary said it would only have a big impact on crude shipments
if it dragged on for an extended period of time.
Loading facilities that are connected to both CP and CN rail
will be less affected.
Crude-by-rail only makes up a small percentage of the more
than 3 million barrels per day of crude that Canada exports to
the United States every day but rail capacity has helped reduce
price volatility by easing congestion on pipelines.
Grain handlers are urging Ottawa to use any means available
to quickly end the strike, including back-to-work legislation,
said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of Western Grain
Elevator Association, whose members include Cargill Ltd
, Richardson International and Viterra Inc.
"Grain shippers on CP lines will have no options in their
ability to supply international customers," Sobkowich said.
The costs from delayed shipments, lost sales and vessel
demurrage will affect all players in the grain transportation
system, he said.
Canada is the world's second largest wheat exporter and the
biggest canola shipper.
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Julie Gordon
in Vancouver and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)