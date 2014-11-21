TORONTO Nov 21 Contract talks between Canadian
Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference
(TCRC) have stalled, the union representing about 3,800
locomotive engineers and conductors at the country's No. 2
railway said on Friday.
The Teamsters said it filed an official request on Wednesday
for mediation, saying the main point of contention with
management was worker fatigue and how to manage it.
The existing labor contract expires on Dec. 31.
"The negotiations have stalled because we think the employer
isn't committed," Doug Finnson, the Teamsters' chief negotiator,
said in a statement.
"They want significant concessions, a dramatic increase in
working hours out of each employee, provide less rest hours, and
within an industry plagued by fatigue already."
Officials at CP Rail, which also has large operations in the
United States, could not be reached for comment immediately.
Rest provisions were a key issue in contract negotiations
earlier this year between Canadian National Railway,
the country's biggest railway, and the Teamsters.
Union members at CN Rail voted down a tentative contract
deal because of doubts the railway would respect provisions for
rest, but a strike was averted after Canada's Conservative
government said it would use back-to-work legislation to keep
operations going.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)