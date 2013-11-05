LONDON Nov 5 The private equity owner of legal
outsourcing company CPA is to receive a $285 million dividend
less than two years after buying it, banking sources said on
Tuesday, a sign of the firm's strong performance and favourable
debt markets.
Cinven bought CPA in 2012 for around 950 million pounds
($1.52 billion) backed with a loan worth 435 million pounds. The
deal was repriced later that year, allowing CPA to pay lower
interest margins on its debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
With CPA trading well and positive debt market conditions,
it is due to conduct a dividend recapitalisation - a process
that sees more debt added to the existing borrowings and a
dividend taken from it, the three sources said.
The $285 million dividend will be taken from a $1 billion
refinancing, they added.
Cinven declined to comment and a CPA spokesman was not
immediately available to comment.
"CPA has strong and predictable revenue streams with good
profitability. It is highly cash generative," one of the sources
said.
The refinancing will increase CPA's leverage to 6 times its
annualised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), the sources said. The current level is
3.9 times, and when Cinven bought the business it was 5.9 times,
they said.
JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and HSBC
have been mandated to lead the new deal, with Bank of
Ireland and Mizuho as co-arrangers. The deal will be showcased
to investors at a bank meeting in London on Wednesday and
commitments are due on Nov. 22, the sources said.
NO COVENANTS
The refinancing will overhaul CPA's existing euro and
sterling debt with dollars and euros, which will better align
its debt to its revenue streams, the sources said.
In addition, CPA's mezzanine loan will be replaced with a
cheaper second lien loan, they added.
The refinanced deal will also be free of covenants, two of
the sources said, something European leveraged loan investors
have traditionally shunned, as it offers no protection for
lenders via financial tests and is more favourable for the
borrower.
The refinancing will include a $365 million term loan B,
paying 400 bps over Libor; a 250 million euro term loan B,
paying 425 bps over Euribor; a $300 million second lien
facility, paying 775 bps over Libor and a multi currency 50
million pound revolving credit facility, the sources said.
CPA was founded in Jersey in the Channel Islands in 1969. It
employs around 1,700 people with customers in 200 jurisdictions.
It provides services such as document review, contract
management and litigation support, focused on intellectual
property.