BANGKOK Nov 6 CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit rose by a third to a record thanks to higher sales as a result of a promotional campaign.

CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, posted a net profit of 2.9 billion baht ($94 million) for July-September, up from 2.17 billion a year earlier and compared with the 2.7 billion forecast by six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The third quarter is typically the low season for the retail sector in Thailand.

CP All, 47 percent owned by Charoen Pokphand Group, aims to invest around 5.0-5.5 billion baht a year in 2012-2013 to open around 500 new outlets a year, taking its network to 7,000 by 2013.

The 7-Eleven store operator has more than 70 percent of the Thai convenience store market. Its direct competitor is Siam Family Mart Co, which is 49 percent owned by Japan's Family Mart and 50.3 percent by unlisted Central Retail Corp, Thailand's largest retail group. ($1 = 30.81 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)