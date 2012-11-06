BANGKOK Nov 6 CP All Pcl, Thailand's
largest convenience store chain, said on Tuesday its quarterly
net profit rose by a third to a record thanks to higher sales as
a result of a promotional campaign.
CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, posted
a net profit of 2.9 billion baht ($94 million) for
July-September, up from 2.17 billion a year earlier and compared
with the 2.7 billion forecast by six analysts surveyed by
Reuters.
The third quarter is typically the low season for the retail
sector in Thailand.
CP All, 47 percent owned by Charoen Pokphand Group, aims to
invest around 5.0-5.5 billion baht a year in 2012-2013 to open
around 500 new outlets a year, taking its network to 7,000 by
2013.
The 7-Eleven store operator has more than 70 percent of the
Thai convenience store market. Its direct competitor is Siam
Family Mart Co, which is 49 percent owned by Japan's Family Mart
and 50.3 percent by unlisted Central Retail Corp,
Thailand's largest retail group.
($1 = 30.81 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)