BANGKOK Jan 6 Thailand's CP All Pcl :

* Aims for sales growth of 13-15 percent for 2012 when it plans to invest about 4-5 billion baht ($126-158 million), mostly to open 500 new outlets, President Piyawat Titasattavorakul told reporters

* Expects to miss its 2011 sales target by 1-2 percent due to impact of recent flooding in central provinces

* Plans to invest about 1 billion baht to open a new distribution centre in the eastern region of Thailand($1 = 31.60 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij)