BANGKOK May 13 CP All Pcl,
Thailand's largest convenience store chain, said on Wednesday
its first-quarter net profit rose 26.3 percent from a year
earlier, mainly due to new store expansion and a slight increase
in same-store sales.
CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, posted January-March
net profit of 3.41 billion baht ($101 million), higher than the
2.92 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by
Reuters.
First quarter total revenue rose 10.6 percent on a year
earlier as the number of branches rose 9 percent to 8,334.
Same-store sales grew 0.3 percent from a year earlier, it said
in a statement.
CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's CP
Group, competes with Japan's FamilyMart and Lotus
Express, run by Tesco's Thai unit.
($1 = 33.70 Baht)
