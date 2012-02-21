BANGKOK Feb 21 CP All,
Thailand's largest convenience store chain, reported on Tuesday
that its fourth-quarter earnings rose 2 percent, in line with
analysts' forecasts, thanks to a rise in sales and better gross
margins.
CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, posted
an October-December net profit of 1.58 billion baht ($51.4
million), up from 1.55 billion baht a year earlier, but down
from 2.17 billion in the third quarter due to severe flooding.
It is expected to post a net profit of 1.64 billion baht for
the quarter and 8.07 billion for 2011 according to 22 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its full-year profit of 8 billion baht was higher than the
6.6 billion baht in 2010.
Analysts expect a positive performance from CP All this year
on the back of an aggressive expansion and growing sales at its
existing stores.
CP All stock rose 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter,
underperforming the main Thai stock index, which climbed
11.9 percent.
($1 = 30.73 Baht)
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Martin Petty)