MOSCOW Feb 10 The Caspian Pipeline
Consortium (CPC) is seeking a loan of $1.5-$2 billion to finance
capacity expansion, Vedomosti business daily reported on Friday,
citing a banking source and a source close to the company.
The report said that the consortium, which connects
Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits with the Black Sea port of
Novorossiisk, hired Sullivan & Cromwell and VTB Capital as
consultants for the deal.
CPC plans to expand annual capacity of the pipeline from 30
million tonnes (600,000 barrels per day) to 67 million tonnes.
Transneft, Russia's state-owned pipeline
monopoly, owns 31 percent of CPC. The Kazakh government, U.S.
oil major Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL also
have stakes.
Transneft was not immediately available for comment.