MOSCOW, June 1 Oil carried through the Caspian pipeline, which runs from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea, rose nearly 4 percent in May from a month earlier to 861,097 barrels a day, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Wednesday.

May shipments totalled 3.359 million tonnes.

The consortium plans to increase supply of CPC Blend oil by 20 percent year-on-year to 51.2 million tonnes in 2016. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)