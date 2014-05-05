BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
MOSCOW May 5 Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in April jumped 31 percent from a year earlier as a result of expanded capacity.
Loadings carried from Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk rose to 916,384 barrels per day (bpd) in April from 698,828 bpd a year earlier, CPC said on Monday.
That was up from 837,682 bpd pumped in March.
CPC exports rose to 32.7 million tonnes in 2013 from 31.8 million a year earlier and plans call for further expansion of the pipeline's capacity to 40 million tonnes this year.
Although it traverses Russia and was developed in conjunction with the Russian government, the pipeline was the first to give the Caspian Sea region and Kazakhstan a viable alternative to more Russian-dominated northern export routes.
The CPC consortium involves Russian state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft, the state of Kazakhstan, U.S. oil company Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.