SINGAPORE, March 13 Taiwan's CPC is planning to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) hydrotreater for a two-month maintenance in June, during which it may offer some high sulphur gasoil cargoes, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The hydrotreater, which removes sulphur from high sulphur gasoil to make it a more environmentally friendly transport fuel, at CPC's 300,000 bpd Talin refinery will be shut for about 60 days from June, they said.

The refiner is expected to offer about two to three cargoes of high sulphur gasoil during the maintenance period, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

The additional supply will provide some reprieve to a market that is increasingly in short supply of high sulphur gasoil as refiners move to upgrade their facilities to produce the more expensive and environmentally friendly diesel.

The hydrotreater was added to the refinery in late 2010 to enable the production of 10 ppm and 500 ppm sulphur diesel in line with Taiwan's switch to Euro-IV compliant fuel in July, 2011.

CPC is aiming to shut three crude distillation units for maintenance between August and November, industry sources have said earlier.

The Taiwan-owned firm operates two other refineries apart from Talin, a 220,000 bpd plant in Kaohsiung and a 200,000 bpd refinery in Taoyuan. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)