LONDON, June 2 Privately-owned British property
developer CPC Group has acquired Logical Finance, a company that
provides in-store loans to customers at small- to medium- sized
retail businesses.
Logical Finance, which will now trade as Omni Capital Retail
Finance, will offer loans to customers at shop check-outs based
on a credit score at cheaper rates than high street banks.
The extra funds will be welcomed by Britain's struggling
high street retailers, who have seen footfall decline as
shoppers switch to buying online.
CPC Group founder Christian Candy said that there was a lack
of lending from mainstream banks, and that new credit would act
as an extra incentive for customers and help increase sales for
retailers.
He described the acquisition as a "significant step" towards
the expansion into new financial service sectors of its Omni
Capital brand, which specialises in short-term, property-backed
loans.