SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazilian investment funds
Bonaire Participações SA and Energia São Paulo FIA hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise them on the potential sale of
their stake in CPFL Energia SA, a major Brazilian
power holding company.
In a securities filing on Friday, the decision respects an
accord between Bonaire, VBC Energia SA e 521 Participações SA to
share control of CPFL. Both Bonaire and Energia São Paulo are
investment vehicles comprised of pension funds Funcesp, Petros,
Sistel e Sabesprev.
Terms of the deal, including the number of shares to be put
on the block and potential buyers, was not disclosed in the
filing.
