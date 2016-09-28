SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Brazilian power company CPFL
Energia SA shareholder Energia São Paulo Fundo de Investimento
em Ações has decided to exercise tag-along rights in a deal with
China's State Grid Corp, according to a securities filing by
CPFL on Wendesday.
State Grid is buying a controlling stake in CPFL
from Brazilian engineering conglomerate Camargo Corea, opening
the way for other shareholders to exercise their so-called
tag-along rights and also sell their shares in the company. CPFL
said it was waiting to be notified of Energia SP FIA formally
exercising its tag-along rights, the filing added.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)