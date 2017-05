SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA said on Monday that pension fund Previ will exercise its right to sell its holding in the company to China's State Grid, which has already bought a controlling stake in CPFL.

According to a securities filing, Previ, the pension fund of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, owns 19.28 percent of CPFL's capital. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn)