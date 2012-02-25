RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 24 CPFL Energia
, one of Brazil's largest non-government electricity
generation and distribution utilities, said on Friday it agreed
to pay 1.06 billion reais ($620 million) for Bons Ventos
Geradora de Energia, a Brazilian wind-power company.
Sao Paulo-based CPFL will pay for the purchase with 600
million reais in cash and the assumption of 462 million reais of
debt, CPFL said in a statement on the website of Brazil's
securities regulator.
Bons Ventos owns four windfarms with a licensed capacity of
157.5 megawatts (MW): Taiba Albatroz (16.8 MW); Bons Ventos
(50.4 MW); Enacel (31.5 MW); and Canoa Quebrada (58.5 MW), the
statement said.
The windfarms are located in Brazil's northeastern-coast
state of Ceara and have contracts with Eletrobras,
Brazil's state-controlled electricity utility holding company,
to supply power for 20 years.
The concessions are eligible for subsidies under the
Brazilian government's Proinfa alternative energy program.
The portfolio of projects under development by Bons Ventos
Geradora could see capacity increase to 809.5 MW, CPFL said.
Bons Ventos Geradora will become part of CPFL's Ersa
renewable energy unit. CPFL Energia is controlled by Brazilian
pension funds and a joint venture between the Votorantim
industrial group, Banco Bradesco SA
and Camargo Correa, one of Brazil's largest
construction companies.
Completion of the purchase will require approval by Brazil's
electrical energy regulator, Aneel, its competition regulator,
Cade, and banks that have provided loans to Bons Ventos
Geradora.
These banks include Brazilian state development banks BNDES
and Banco do Nordeste do Brasil and the
Nordic Investment Bank.
($1.00=1.71 reais)
(Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)