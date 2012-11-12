BANGKOK Nov 12 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest agribusiness company, reported a 53 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Monday, hit by lower domestic meat prices and rising raw material costs.

CP Foods, the flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group, owned by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, posted a net profit of 2.4 billion thai baht ($78.3 million) f o r July-September, down from 5.15 billion in Q3 of 2011.

The result was lower the average 2.6 billion baht forecast by seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Analysts expect domestic meat prices to pick up in the fourth quarter, which should help CP Foods' earnings recover fully in 2013.

($1 = 30.6400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Richard Pullin)