BANGKOK Nov 12 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest agribusiness company, said on Monday it aimed for revenue growth of 15-20 percent in 2013 and planned to focus on overseas business expansion.

For investment at home, CP Foods will focus on food-related businesses, including an increase of production capacity of ready meal products and expansion of food distribution channels, such as CP Food World, it said in a statement.

Earlier, the company reported a 53 percent drop in third-quarter net profit (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin)