BANGKOK May 10 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand's largest agribusiness company, more than tripled its quarterly earnings to a record high on Thursday as a one-off gain and better overseas operations offset weak domestic conditions.

CP Foods, 47.9 percent owned by CP Group, one of Asia's largest agribusiness conglomerates, posted a net profit of 12.11 billion baht ($389.77 million) f o r January-March, up from a revised 3.68 billion a year earlier.

The result was well above the 6.2 billion baht forecast from seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The quarterly result included an extraordinary gain of 8.7 billion baht from an asset revaluation at its affiliate in Vietnam, it said.

In the first quarter, business was hit by weak meat prices, which were lower than its farming costs, but analysts expected the prices of chicken and pork to recover in the second quarter. ($1 = 31.07 baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)