By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK Aug 28 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
, Thailand's largest meat and feed producer, has halved
its annual revenue and sales growth target to 5 percent due to
Thailand's slowing economy, its chief executive told Reuters on
Friday.
Record household debts in Thailand have left consumers with
little appetite to spend, and weak external demand for Thai
exports have hurt the trade-dependent economy. The finance
ministry in July cut its growth forecast for the third time this
year, and sees southeast Asia's second-largest economy growing
3.0 percent in 2015.
"We normally set out an annual target growth of 10 percent.
But this year we cut it back because of the impact of the
slowing domestic economy on consumption," CEO Adirek Sripratak
told Reuters by telephone.
CP Foods, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont,
said this week it would spend up to 10 billion baht ($279
billion) buying back its shares.
The company has also earmarked capital expenditure of 20
billion baht ($558 million) for the year, but the share
repurchase would have no impact on capital spending, Adirek
said.
"The company's board has approved the share repurchase plan
because we have surplus cash flow and we want to shore up our
share prices in the market," he said.
CP Foods, which said in July it was buying a Russian poultry
business for $680 million in cash, said on Wednesday it planned
to buy back 400 million shares, equivalent to 5.17 percent of
total paid-up capital.
The shares will be repurchased between Sept. 10 and March 9,
2016.
The repurchase announcement ended a five-day slide in the
stock, which rose for a third successive day on Friday to close
at 19.3 baht, taking its gains since Aug. 26 to 10.3 percent.
Before the announcement, the shares had fallen to a
five-year low of 17.5 baht.
($1 = 35.8700 baht)
