BANGKOK Nov 28 Shares in Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) surged more than 8 percent on Monday after the company announced a plan to buy a stake in Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd for $2.12 billion.

At 0303 GMT, CP Foods shares were up 8.13 percent at 33.25 baht, while the broader index was 1.29 percent higher.

Analysts have positive views about the acquisition, saying it will help CPF expand overseas and boost profit.

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)