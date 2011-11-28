* Meat producer CPF buying 74.2 pct of HK-listed C.P. Pokphand

* Deal to help CPF expand overseas, boost profit - analysts

* Deal gives CPF access to Chinese, Vietnamese markets

* CPF shares up more than 8 pct, outperform market (Adds details in para 6, 11)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Nov 28 Shares in Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) surged 8 percent to a record high on Monday after the top maker of meat and feed agreed to buy Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd (CPP) for $2.12 billion.

CPF, controlled by Charoen Pokphand Group, Thailand's top agribusiness conglomerate, said on Friday it agreed to acquire 74.2 percent of C.P. Pokphand, which has an animal feed business in China and an integrated agribusiness in Vietnam.

At the midday close, CPF shares were up 7.3 percent at 33 baht, after hitting a record high of 33.75 baht. The broader index was 1.3 percent higher. In Hong Kong, C.P. Pokphand shares were down 1.1 percent.

Analysts said the acquisition, expected to be completed in first quarter of 2012, will help CPF expand overseas and boost profit.

"We are positive about this deal due to the reasonable price and the earnings contribution following the acquisition, which will more than offset the dilution from the capital increase," Kasikorn Securities analyst Jitima Ratanatam said in a note.

To finance the acquisition, CPF said it planned to raise capital by 20.8 billion baht ($665 million) by selling up to 694 million new shares to Charoen Pokphand Group's three units. The remaining 45.5 billion baht would be paid in cash.

CIMB Securities said the deal would broaden CPF's scope to 12 developing countries with contributions from overseas increasing to 51 percent from 26 percent and make CPF the world's fifth-largest agro-business company.

"The acquisition of CPP fits well with CPF's mission of capitalising on its farming technology to cater to countries with large populations and growing consumption per capita," CIMB said in a note.

CPF, 47.9 percent owned by CP Group, one of Asia's largest agribusiness conglomerates, reported a record net profit of 5.09 billion baht in the third quarter.

The company has been looking for opportunities to invest overseas to boost growth. CPF had said it planned to focus on its businesses in India, Russia and the Philippines next year.

CPF, valued at $7.4 billion, is aiming for revenue of more than 200 billion baht this year. Domestic business accounted for 61 percent of total sales, foreign business 26 percent and 13 percent from exports.

($1 = 31.28 baht) (Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Matt Driskill)