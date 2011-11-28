* Meat producer CPF buying 74.2 pct of HK-listed C.P.
Pokphand
* Deal to help CPF expand overseas, boost profit - analysts
* Deal gives CPF access to Chinese, Vietnamese markets
* CPF shares up more than 8 pct, outperform market
(Adds details in para 6, 11)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Nov 28 Shares in Thailand's
Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) surged 8 percent to a
record high on Monday after the top maker of meat and feed
agreed to buy Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd (CPP)
for $2.12 billion.
CPF, controlled by Charoen Pokphand Group, Thailand's top
agribusiness conglomerate, said on Friday it agreed to acquire
74.2 percent of C.P. Pokphand, which has an animal feed business
in China and an integrated agribusiness in Vietnam.
At the midday close, CPF shares were up 7.3 percent at 33
baht, after hitting a record high of 33.75 baht. The broader
index was 1.3 percent higher. In Hong Kong, C.P.
Pokphand shares were down 1.1 percent.
Analysts said the acquisition, expected to be completed in
first quarter of 2012, will help CPF expand overseas and boost
profit.
"We are positive about this deal due to the reasonable price
and the earnings contribution following the acquisition, which
will more than offset the dilution from the capital increase,"
Kasikorn Securities analyst Jitima Ratanatam said in a note.
To finance the acquisition, CPF said it planned to raise
capital by 20.8 billion baht ($665 million) by selling up to 694
million new shares to Charoen Pokphand Group's three units. The
remaining 45.5 billion baht would be paid in cash.
CIMB Securities said the deal would broaden CPF's scope to
12 developing countries with contributions from overseas
increasing to 51 percent from 26 percent and make CPF the
world's fifth-largest agro-business company.
"The acquisition of CPP fits well with CPF's mission of
capitalising on its farming technology to cater to countries
with large populations and growing consumption per capita," CIMB
said in a note.
CPF, 47.9 percent owned by CP Group, one of Asia's largest
agribusiness conglomerates, reported a record net profit of 5.09
billion baht in the third quarter.
The company has been looking for opportunities to invest
overseas to boost growth. CPF had said it planned to focus on
its businesses in India, Russia and the Philippines next year.
CPF, valued at $7.4 billion, is aiming for revenue of more
than 200 billion baht this year. Domestic business accounted for
61 percent of total sales, foreign business 26 percent and 13
percent from exports.
($1 = 31.28 baht)
(Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Matt Driskill)