MANILA, Sept 2 The Philippines' Century Properties Group Inc said it is open to settling a partnership dispute with Universal Entertainment Corp over a $2 billion casino-resort project, and possibly resume talks on the joint venture.

Universal Entertainment was among a group of companies controlled by billionaire Kazuo Okada that terminated in March an agreement that allowed Century to build luxury residential and retail projects in the 44-hectare (0.17 square mile) project.

That prompted Century to seek court intervention. In July, the real estate firm secured a court order preventing the Okada group from terminating the partnership deal.

"The plan is for us to discuss among ourselves out of court, and then take it from there," Kristina Garcia, head of investor relations for Century Properties, told reporters.

Century is looking to resume negotiations with the Okada group this year, adding that the company was amenable to a partnership based on previously signed terms.

The Okada group holds one of four licenses to operate a casino complex in Entertainment City, the Philippines' answer to gaming hubs in Singapore, Las Vegas and Macau. The casino-resort would be the biggest in the Entertainment City leisure complex on Manila Bay.

Other license holders are local firm Belle Corp, which partnered with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, and Alliance Global Group Inc, which paired with Genting Hong Kong Ltd. Bloomberry Resorts Corp is the first to operate a casino-resort in Entertainment City.

Shares of Century Properties were flat at midday on Tuesday, while the broader benchmark index was up 0.4 percent.

(1 US dollar = 43.5600 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ryan Woo)