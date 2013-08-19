Aug 19 Ares Management LLC and Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan will buy building products maker CPG International
Inc to take advantage of a recovering U.S. housing market.
Ares and Ontario Teachers' will own equal shares of the
company, with CPG management retaining a minority stake in the
company.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Reuters reported in July that Ares was one of a string of
private equity owners bidding for CPG in a deal worth as much as
$1.5 billion.
CPG, owned by private equity firm AEA Investors LP, makes
building supplies for residential and commercial markets such as
outdoor decking, porch boards, plastic restroom partitions and
lockers.