BRIEF-AV Homes Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* AV Homes Inc - during q1 of 2017, company delivered 462 homes, an 8 pct increase from 428 homes delivered during q1 of 2016
Aug 25 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost capital for its life insurance unit by adding 820 million shares at 5.58 yuan (0.9071 US dollar) per shares
* Says plans to boost capital for its property insurance unit by adding 1.47 billion shares at 1.38 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wqQJUr; bit.ly/1qFnN2v
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1512 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: