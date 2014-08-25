Aug 25 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost capital for its life insurance unit by adding 820 million shares at 5.58 yuan (0.9071 US dollar) per shares

* Says plans to boost capital for its property insurance unit by adding 1.47 billion shares at 1.38 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wqQJUr; bit.ly/1qFnN2v

(1 US dollar = 6.1512 Chinese yuan)