BRIEF-Aqar Real Estate Investments Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago
Jan 19 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Shanghai State-owned Assets Operation Co plans to issue up to 3.5 billion yuan ($562.79 million) bonds which can be exchanged for company's shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CcFQpS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.