HONG KONG, Aug 19 For the six months ended June 30: 2012 2011 Gross 90,511 86,875 written premiums Net profit 2,668 5,883 Diluted RMB 0.31 RMB 0.68 EPS (yuan) All figures in RMB million unless otherwise noted. NOTES: China Pacific Insurance provides life, property and casualty insurance products and services to individual and institutional customers, and manages and deploys insurance funds.