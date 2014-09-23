MOVES-Riera reroutes to RBC Capital Markets
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Peter Riera will join RBC Capital Markets to lead its UK FIG debt capital markets origination effort, according to a source.
Sept 23 CPI Property Group : * Says to raise 31 million euros * To issue 65,957,446 new ordinary shares having par value of 0.10 euros each, at subscription price of 0.47 euros per new share * Says finalization of the capital increase is expected in the coming days * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Peter Riera will join RBC Capital Markets to lead its UK FIG debt capital markets origination effort, according to a source.
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 426 MILLION VERSUS SEK 186 MILLION YEAR AGO