Oct 23 CP Lotus Corp :

* C.P. Lotus-changes in management positions

* C.P. Lotus says CEO Jimmy Ardell Schafer has been re-designated as senior vice chairman

* Cp lotus says announces that Li Wen Hai has been re-designated as senior vice chairman and chief executive officer of the company

