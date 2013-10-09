Oct 9 CP Lotus Group, a unit of
Thailand's CP Group, is not involved in the potential
acquisition of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's ParkNShop
supermarket business, it said on Wednesday, contradicting
rumours that had lifted its shares.
Talk that CP Group might bid for Hong Kong's dominant
supermarket chain through CP Lotus had boosted the stock sharply
earlier in the day, prompting the company to halt trading of its
shares during mid-day trade.
CP Lotus' shares rose by as much as 41 percent to HK$0.325,
the highest intraday level since May 2011.
"The board has also noted the recent speculation about the
interest of entities in the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group in a
process for the potential acquisition of the ParkNShop
business," CP Lotus said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
"The board confirms that the company is not involved in this
process," CP Lotus said, adding its shares would resume trade on
Thursday.
Li's flagship company Hutchison Whampoa Ltd has
put the supermarket business up for sale, asking for $3-4
billion, with other potential bidders including China Resources
Enterprise Ltd, Australia's Woolworths Ltd
and Japan's Aeon Co Ltd, sources have said.
