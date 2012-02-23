LONDON Feb 23 Staff at British credit
card insurer CPP have written to the country's
Financial Services Authority (FSA) to complain about the
regulator's probe into the company, which CPP says threatens its
very existence and puts thousands of jobs at risk.
CPP, whose products are aimed at victims of identity theft,
has been under investigation by the FSA since last March. The
FSA says CPP may have overstated the risks of identity theft to
customers and not properly explained how its products worked.
CPP's Employee Communications Forum (ECF) sent Reuters a
copy of the letter it had sent to the FSA on Thursday.
"We, as the ECF, now think it is imperative that you visit
us to meet the employees, and get a clearer understanding of the
decisions you are proposing, and the detrimental effect that
these decisions will have on our customers and employees," said
the letter.
The letter was signed by 11 CPP employees, including team
managers Katie Kidd, Claire Goodall and Darren Giles.
The FSA declined to comment on the CPP letter, and
reiterated its earlier position concerning its concerns over
CPP's business practices.
CPP said this month that the FSA probe put its future at
risk, and it suffered a further blow when Barclaycard
decided against renewing its contract with CPP.
CPP suspended trading in its shares due to the uncertainty
surrounding the FSA's investigation and delayed the publication
of its annual results, which were due in March.
CPP's shares, which first listed on the stock market in
2010, last traded at 103 pence, giving CPP a market
capitalisation of around 180 million pounds ($282 million).