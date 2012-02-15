* FSA probe continues, outcome and timing remain uncertain
* Barclaycard decides against renewing CPP contract
* Barclaycard blow to have adverse impact on results from
2012 onwards
LONDON, Feb 15 British credit card insurer
CPP, which has been under the shadow of a regulatory
probe for the past year, suffered a new blow on Wednesday when
Barclaycard decided against renewing its contract with
the company.
Barclaycard had already suspended some sales of CPP products
last year, and will now end all other sales within the next
three to six months, CPP said on Wednesday.
CPP, which helps victims of identity theft, has been
investigated by Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) for
much of the last year over its sales techniques.
The company said on Wednesday that there was still no end in
sight to the FSA investigation, with the duration and outcome of
the probe still uncertain.
CPP added that the FSA probe continued to hurt its business,
and that the loss of the Barclaycard contract would have an
"adverse impact" on its revenue and profits from 2012 onwards.
"Whilst disappointed at Barclaycard's decision, the board
remains positive about the Group's prospects in the UK as the
new business pipeline continues to build, the consumer appeal of
the group's products remains strong, and relationships with
business partners remain good," CPP said in a statement.
Shares in CPP closed at 118.75 pence on Tuesday, giving the
company a market capitalisation of around 200 million
pounds.($313.37 million).