* CPP to suspend its shares
* FSA asks for further review of CPP's previous business
sales
* FSA asks CPP to change its renewals process
LONDON, Feb 20 British credit card insurer
CPP has decided to suspend its shares following new
scrutiny from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator
into its business practices, which have been the subject of an
FSA probe for much of the last year.
CPP said on Monday that the FSA wanted it to review other
previous business sales and make some changes to its renewals
process.
CPP reiterated that the ongoing FSA probe would have a
"significant adverse financial impact" on the company, and would
therefore suspend trading in its shares given the ongoing
uncertainty over the company's position.
CPP, whose products help victims of identity theft, has been
under investigation by the FSA since last March. The regulator
said CPP may have overstated the risks of identity theft to
customers and may not have explained properly how its products
worked.
Last week, it suffered a new blow when Barclaycard decided
against renewing its contract with the company.