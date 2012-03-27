* Shares resume trading, fall by more than 30 percent

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 27 British credit card insurer CPP , which has been hit by a regulatory probe into its business practices, said on Tuesday that the investigation was not over yet despite an agreement with the regulator to review its corporate procedures.

Trading resumed in the company's shares, which had been suspended in February due to the uncertainty caused by the FSA probe, and CPP slumped by 32 percent to 70 pence in the early morning session.

" Despite good growth in some areas of the group, there remains further u ncertainty with the FSA investigation ongoing and the past business review o n ly including those products that the group has sold directly to consumers ra t her than through business partner channels," J P Morgan Cazenove said in a research note.

CPP, whose products are aimed at victims of identity theft, has been under investigation by Britain's Financial Services Authority since March 2011.

The FSA says CPP may have overstated the risks of identity theft to customers and not properly explained how its products worked.

CPP agreed last month with the FSA to make a number of changes to its renewals process and review its past business, but the company said the matter was not yet fully resolved.

"The agreement with the FSA does not mark the end of the FSA investigation which is continuing," Chief Executive Paul Stobart said in a statement.

"In the short-term, 2012 is a very important year for us, particularly in the UK, and my first priority is to work closely and co-operatively with the FSA to resolve matters to the complete satisfaction of the regulator," he added.

The company also said it was making good progress on improving its business practices and customer relations.

"We did not in the past live up to the standards required and we're deeply sorry that was the case," Stobart told Reuters.

"We're putting investment into governance and compliance. I'm confident that we now offer a very much improved model in terms of governance and process," he added.

CPP made a provision of 14.8 million pounds ($23.6 million)to cover compensation to customers in light of the FSA's probe, and this hit the company's annual results, with 2011 pretax profits falling by 29 percent to 28.3 million pounds.