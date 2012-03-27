* Shares resume trading, fall by more than 30 percent
* 2011 pretax profits fall 29 percent
* CPP says making good progress on improving business
practices
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 27 British credit card insurer CPP
, which has been hit by a regulatory probe into its
business practices, said on Tuesday that the investigation was
not over yet despite an agreement with the regulator to review
its corporate procedures.
Trading resumed in the company's shares, which had been
suspended in February due to the uncertainty caused by the FSA
probe, and CPP slumped by 32 percent to 70 pence in the early
morning session.
" Despite good growth in some areas of the group, there
remains further u ncertainty with the FSA investigation ongoing
and the past business review o n ly including those products that
the group has sold directly to consumers ra t her than through
business partner channels," J P Morgan Cazenove said in a
research note.
CPP, whose products are aimed at victims of identity theft,
has been under investigation by Britain's Financial Services
Authority since March 2011.
The FSA says CPP may have overstated the risks of identity
theft to customers and not properly explained how its products
worked.
CPP agreed last month with the FSA to make a number of
changes to its renewals process and review its past business,
but the company said the matter was not yet fully resolved.
"The agreement with the FSA does not mark the end of the FSA
investigation which is continuing," Chief Executive Paul Stobart
said in a statement.
"In the short-term, 2012 is a very important year for us,
particularly in the UK, and my first priority is to work closely
and co-operatively with the FSA to resolve matters to the
complete satisfaction of the regulator," he added.
The company also said it was making good progress on
improving its business practices and customer relations.
"We did not in the past live up to the standards required
and we're deeply sorry that was the case," Stobart told Reuters.
"We're putting investment into governance and compliance.
I'm confident that we now offer a very much improved model in
terms of governance and process," he added.
CPP made a provision of 14.8 million pounds ($23.6
million)to cover compensation to customers in light of the FSA's
probe, and this hit the company's annual results, with 2011
pretax profits falling by 29 percent to 28.3 million pounds.