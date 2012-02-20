LONDON Feb 20 British credit card insurer
CPP, under the cloud of a regulatory probe for the past
year, said it had applied for trading in its shares to be
suspended immediately.
"The group's application follows communications from the FSA
over the weekend concerning its investigation into certain
issues surrounding the sale of the Group's Card Protection and
Identity Protection products in the UK," it said in a statement
on Monday.
The company said it was committed to achieving an outcome
acceptable to the FSA, and added that any agreed outcome will
likely have a "significant adverse financial impact."