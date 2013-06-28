BRIEF-R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I
June 28 CPPGroup Plc said its founder and majority shareholder Hamish Ogston, who had offered to buy the British credit card insurer in March, had ended takeover talks and stepped down from the board.
CPPGroup, which lost two big contracts from RBS and Santander UK Plc earlier this year, said in March that Ogston had offered an indicative 1 pence per share, or 1.7 million pounds ($2.58 million) for the company.
The insurer did not say why Ogston withdrew his bid.
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I
LONDON, March 31 British house prices fell in March for the first time since mid-2015, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, another sign that households are turning more cautious as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 31 Britain said on Friday it had sold a portfolio of mortgages issued by failed lender Bradford & Bingley for 11.8 billion pounds ($15 billion) to insurer Prudential and buyout firm Blackstone.