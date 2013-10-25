TORONTO Oct 25 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board expanded its real estate presence in Brazil on
Friday, saying it has formed a partnership with Banco BTG
Pactual to invest in residential development.
The CPPIB, one of the world's largest pension fund
investors, said it had committed an equity investment of $240
million to give it a 40 percent stake in the venture, while BTG
Pactual will make an equal investment.
The CPPIB will have a seat on the investment committee,
which approves all investments made by the venture, and BTG
Pactual will act as the investment advisor, managing the
day-to-day affairs.
"The fundamentals of Brazil's residential development sector
are compelling as a growing middle class, increased economic
activity, and favorable demographic shifts drive increased
demand for new housing," Peter Ballon, the CPPIB's head of real
estate investments in the Americas, said in a statement.
The CPPIB invests the assets of Canada's largest public
pension fund. Its holdings include shopping malls, real estate
and infrastructure.
The CPPIB said the value of its real estate portfolio in
Brazil was C$1.5 billion ($1.44 billion) at the end of
September.