SAO PAULO Oct 28 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB) plans to invest about 1 billion reais ($396
million) in commercial property in Brazil, a few months after
the Toronto-based pension fund opened an office in São Paulo.
In a statement released late on Monday, CPPIB said the
investments include the purchase of warehouses, land and stakes
in development projects in the logistics and retailing
industries, adding to the fund's portfolio of more than 100
properties in Latin America's largest economy.
The move brings CPPIB's real estate commitments in Brazil to
over $1.8 billion. Since 2009, CPPIB has bought real estate in
Brazil to profit from rising demand for corporate and
distribution facilities.
The Canadian giant, one of the world's biggest pension funds
with more than $212 billion in assets under management, opened
an office in Brazil in February to gain on-the-ground presence
and business connections before tapping complex, sizeable
investment opportunities. CPPIB's São Paulo office focuses
primarily on investments in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and
Peru.
"Brazil remains a key market for CPPIB over the long term
and we will continue to seek attractive investment opportunities
through our existing partnerships with top-tier local partners
while we continue to build our local presence in Sao Paulo,"
Peter Ballon, head of CPPIB's real estate investment in the
Americas, said in the statement.
CPPIB will pay 507 million reais for 30 percent in a joint
venture with Singapore's Global Logistic Properties Ltd.
, the world's No. 2 owner of industrial properties, to
run 32 logistics properties in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the
statement added.
Another 231 million reais were committed to GLP Brazil
Development Partners I, a real estate investment vehicle in
which Global Logistic Properties has a 40 percent stake and
CPPIB a 39.6 percent stake.
CPPIB also pledged to spend 159 million reais to buy a 25
percent stake in a São Paulo logistics project alongside Cyrela
Commercial Properties SA.
The fund also paid 100 million reais for a 33.3 percent
stake in the Santana Parque Shopping mall, which is jointly run
by partner Aliansce Shopping Centers SA, the
statement added. CPPIB has a 27.6 percent in Aliansce, a
shopping mall operator.
In a separate statement, the pension fund announced that
Rodolfo Spielmann was named general director and leader of
CPPIB's operations in Latin America. Spielmann, a former
Deutsche Bank AG banker and a Bain & Co executive in Brazil for
the past 14 years, started at the fund on Oct. 20.
CPPIB has committed $5.6 billion to investments in Latin
America.
