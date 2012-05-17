* Canada fund's 6.6 pct return takes assets to C$161.6 bln
* CPPIB eyes opportunities in Western Europe, Asia, Latam
* Infrastructure seen as good bet in uncertain times
By Andrea Hopkins
May 17 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,
a n aggressive g lobal dealmaker, notched smaller investment gains
in 2012 as markets sagged but said it sees more opportunities
than ever in 2013 as hard-pressed governments and companies seek
partners with cash.
CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund, said on
Thursday its assets rose to a record C$161.6 billion ($160.2
billion), making it the seventh-largest pension fund in the
world, as its investment portfolio returned 6.6 percent for the
year ended March 31.
Incoming Chief Executive Mark Wiseman said CPPIB will
continue to diversify into Asia and Latin America, particularly
into India, but isn't taking its eyes off of Western Europe,
where many investors now fear to tread.
"I think it is fair to say that Europe is generally
unattractive for investment today, but there are pockets like
essential infrastructure where we can make attractive
investments," Wiseman told reporters following the release of
the fund manager's fiscal 2012 results.
Wiseman said Europe, with its cash-strapped governments,
strained companies and banks looking to divest assets to
strengthen balance sheets, is a place where CPPIB's 75-year
investment horizon is an advantage.
"No matter what happens in Europe, people will continue to
heat their homes and cook with natural gas. There is a reason
why we look at those parts of the economy that are essential
regardless of short-terms swings in the economy. We believe that
those assets are defensive and are very attractive to an
investor like us."
The fund struck 60 global deals in fiscal 2012, many as part
of a consortium, including the US$6.1 billion acquisition of
medical technology company Kinetic Concepts Inc and the purchase
of a 24.1 percent stake in Norway's Gassled gas transport
infrastructure for C$3.2 billion. CPPIB has private holdings in
32 countries.
It was the sixth year of the fund manager's shift to an
active investment strategy. It is seeking to boost returns on
its massive portfolio by buying real estate, infrastructure and
other assets around the world, while providing both private
equity and credit to partners looking for cash.
"If I had to guess, (I'd say) we won't be as active in
fiscal 2013 as we were in 2012, but that's what I said last year
and I was wrong," Wiseman said.
"If anything, for the type of investor we are, with a
long-term horizon, certainty of assets and increasing
capabilities to transact, I think there are just going to be
greater and greater opportunities for us to make those
risk-adjusted returns."
The 2012 investment gain was down from 11.9 percent a year
earlier and the smallest annual gain since the fund manager
suffered a losses in 2008 and 2009, but boosted the 10-year
annualized rate of return to 6.2 percent. That's just above the
estimated 6 percent nominal rate of return needed to keep the
plan sustainable without increasing contributions.
CPPIB Chief Executive David Denison, who has led CPPIB since
2005 and retires June 30, said assets under management were
projected to continue to grow rapidly over coming decades,
doubling the fund's size over the next eight to 10 years.
CPPIB invests on behalf of 18 million Canadian contributors
and beneficiaries, and still has about nine years before
benefits paid exceed contributions and investment income will be
needed to help pay pensions, in 2021.
Since 2007, CPPIB has increased staff from 154 to 811 and
ratcheted up its holdings in private market investments in a bid
to outpace financial market returns offered by stocks and bonds.
Investment returns were led by a 16.3 percent gain in
inflation-linked bonds, a 14.4 percent gain in non-marketable
bonds, a 13.0 percent rise in real estate, a 12.8 percent gain
in infrastructure and a 12.1 percent gain in private foreign
developed market equities.
Investments in Canadian public equities dropped 10.7
percent, while public emerging market equities fell 7.9 percent,
marking the two weakest parts of CPPIB's portfolio.