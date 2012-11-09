TORONTO Nov 9 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's biggest pension funds, notched a 1.9 percent return on investments in the second quarter, as financial markets gained globally.

CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund, said on Friday its assets rose to a record C$170.1 billion from C$165.8 billion three months earlier, as investment income added C$3.1 billion and net contributions to the pension fund added C$1.3 billion.