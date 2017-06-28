BRIEF-Kuwait's Boubyan Bank updates on bank's total exposure to Qatar
* Says total exposure of bank in Qatar is about 3.2 million dinars representing 0.09 percent of bank's total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
June 28 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it is investing up to $1 billion in a partnership with Encino Energy LLC to buy oil and gas assets in the United States.
The fund said the partnership, Encino Acquisition Partners, would focus on acquiring assets in mature basins.
Encino has committed $25 million to the partnership. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says it got approval to set up 19 securities business departments