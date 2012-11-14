Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 14 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's biggest pension funds and global dealmakers, said it formed a joint venture with Singapore-based warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties and will invest $343 million to expand its logistics portfolio in Brazil.
The deal involves the acquisition of two logistics portfolios in Brazil.
Global Logistic Properties (GLP), Asia's largest provider of logistics, is 50.6 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp.
GLP will act as asset manager of the acquired properties, CPPIB said in a statement.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.