TORONTO Feb 6 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) named Ed Cass as its new chief investment strategist and a member of its senior management team on Thursday, giving him responsibility for the overall investment strategy of the massive pension fund.

Cass, currently head of global tactical asset allocation in the pension fund's public market investments department, will replace Donald Raymond in the role. Raymond announced last month that he was stepping down from the position, effective March 31.

CPPIB is one of Canada's top pension fund managers with more than C$192.8 billion ($174 billion) in assets under management.

The pension fund said Cass, who steps into the new role on April 1, will also chair its investment planning committee, which approves all new investment programs and oversees all portfolio risks.

CPPIB said Cass was managing director of Fortress Investment Group's Drawbridge Relative Value Fund before joining CPPIB in 2008. He has also held senior roles at Deutsche Bank Canada and TD Securities.