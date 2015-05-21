(Recasts with looking for deals in energy sector, adds comments
from executive)
By John Tilak
TORONTO May 21 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest dealmakers,
is looking at deals in the energy sector as a selloff in the
price of oil makes valuations more appealing, its top executive
said on Thursday.
The fund, which delivered gross investment returns of 18.7
percent for its fiscal 2015, is evaluating a number of
opportunities in Western Canada, Chief Executive Officer Mark
Wiseman said in an interview.
Lower oil prices have resulted in large haircuts for energy
stocks, making them attractive to some asset managers.
"It's our home market. We have a bullish long-term view on
energy prices, and so I think you will see CPPIB continuing to
put the focus on potential investments in the Western Canadian
basin," Wiseman said.
"Ultimately, we think the opportunity for us is looking at
companies that have fundamentally high-quality assets but
potentially have issues with their balance sheets."
Wiseman declined to comment on how much the fund was
prepared to spend but noted that it had enough capital to deploy
for the right opportunity.
"We would look at financing anywhere from a $100 million to
in well excess of $1 billion in a single transaction," he said.
The company also recently boosted its natural resource team in
Toronto, he said.
ROBUST RESULTS
The manager of Canada's public pension fund ended its fiscal
year with net assets of C$264.6 billion ($216.81 billion),
compared with C$219.1 billion a year ago.
CPPIB's rate of return over a 10-year period reached 8
percent in the year, hitting an all-time high.
The fund manager has been diversifying across sectors and
geographies in order to limit risk.
"We're going to continue, in the long run, to diversify the
portfolio globally," Wiseman said, adding that CPPIB was looking
to build capabilities in markets like Latin America, India and
China.
"Over the long run you'll see a larger proportion of our
portfolio attached to those regions with higher expected
growth."
($1 = 1.2204 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa
Shumaker)