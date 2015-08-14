TORONTO Aug 14 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, one of the world's biggest dealmakers,
reported a small quarterly investment loss as declines in equity
and fixed income markets offset gains in other investments.
The manager of Canada's public pension fund said net assets
fell to C$268.6 billion ($205.59 billion) on June 30 from
C$264.6 billion on March 31.
Net contributions boosted the fund by C$4.2 billion during
the first quarter ended on June 30, while the net investment
loss was C$200 million.
The portfolio's gross investment return was flat for the
quarter, or down 0.1 percent on a net basis. Net returns exclude
contributions and the fund's costs.
"The CPP Fund held steady through the first quarter of
fiscal 2016 despite broad declines in major global equity and
fixed income markets," Chief Executive Officer Mark Wiseman said
in a release.
CPPIB is invested in major infrastructure projects, real
estate and other assets around the world. In June, it announced
a deal to buy GE Capital's private equity lending
portfolio for $12 billion.
($1 = 1.3065 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)