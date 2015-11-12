TORONTO Nov 12 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's biggest pension funds, reported gross investment returns of 1.6 percent in its fiscal second quarter on Thursday, driven largely by a boost in net investment income.

CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and is a major global dealmaker, said it ended the period on Sept. 30 with net assets of C$272.9 billion ($204.71 billion). That compared with C$268.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

"Despite significant declines across all major global equity markets and mixed results in fixed income markets this quarter, the CPP Fund showed a modest gain," noted CPPIB Chief Executive Mark Wiseman, in a statement, adding that diversification of the portfolio across geographies and asset classes had contributed to the fund's resiliency.

($1 = 1.3331 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)