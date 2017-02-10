BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
TORONTO Feb 10 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it delivered only a marginal improvement in investment returns in its third quarter, impacted by declines in fixed income markets.
Canada's biggest public pension plan said its porfolio delivered a gross investment return of 0.64 percent for the quarter, or 0.56 percent net of all cost. It ended the quarter to Dec. 31 with net assets of C$298billion ($227 billion), compared with C$301 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
($1 = 1.3134 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.