TORONTO Feb 10 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it delivered only a marginal improvement in investment returns in its third quarter, impacted by declines in fixed income markets.

Canada's biggest public pension plan said its porfolio delivered a gross investment return of 0.64 percent for the quarter, or 0.56 percent net of all cost. It ended the quarter to Dec. 31 with net assets of C$298billion ($227 billion), compared with C$301 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

($1 = 1.3134 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)